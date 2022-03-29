 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pregnant woman loses child after Dauphin County crash Sunday

A pregnant woman lost her child after she and others were injured in a head-on crash Sunday evening in Dauphin County, according to State Police at Harrisburg.

State Police redacted the names of those involved in the crash in their report Tuesday, but they said the crash occurred on Allentown Boulevard near Clover Lane in West Hanover Township at 8:43 p.m. Sunday.

A 27-year-old Harrisburg man was driving a 2012 Kia Optima the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Allentown Boulevard when he struck a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe head-on.

The pregnant woman was in the Santa Fe and was transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Police did not mention how far along she was in her pregnancy, but said the child was delivered but later succumbed to undetermined trauma.

The driver of the striking vehicle, as well as the other occupants of the Santa Fe, including a 3-year-old boy, were also transported to Hershey Medical Center for injuries of unknown severity.

Police said the investigation is ongoing in determining the cause of the crash.

