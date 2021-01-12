Pre-trial conference set in Cumberland County Judge Placey disciplinary case

The trial process is set to begin in the case of Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey, with a scheduling order from the Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline setting a pre-trial conference for late March.

The case against Placey was filed in June by the Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board, which has accused Placey of mishandling cases in several instances where the judge’s explosive temper has allegedly resulted in matters before his court not being properly heard.

Placey filed a defense brief in July claiming that his erratic behavior is the result of chronic head injuries from his college sports career, and that he is seeking treatment.

The Court of Judicial Discipline has the power to hear cases investigated by the Judicial Conduct Board and, after a trial, levy penalties upon judges that can include fines, suspension or removal from the bench.

The conduct board’s investigation began in the wake of a Pennsylvania Superior Court decision from January 2019 that vacated Placey’s ruling in a 2017 case regarding the marital settlement of Monroe Township resident Tony Samento.