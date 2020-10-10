 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Shore police seek information on theft suspect

West Shore police seek information on theft suspect

{{featured_button_text}}

West Shore Regional Police Department is looking for information on a male suspected in a series of thefts from customers at a local business.

These lefts included credit and debit cards that were then used by the suspect at other stores to purchase other items.

If anyone has any information on this individual, call the regional police department at 717-2389-9676. Photographs of the suspect can be seen at www.crimewatchus.com.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 1
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Oct. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes a child on a tricycle being struck by a vehicle in Mechanicsburg, and details of the overturned tractor-trailer on Route 581 and I-81 south Wednesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News