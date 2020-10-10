West Shore police seek information on theft suspect

West Shore Regional Police Department is looking for information on a male suspected in a series of thefts from customers at a local business.

These lefts included credit and debit cards that were then used by the suspect at other stores to purchase other items.

If anyone has any information on this individual, call the regional police department at 717-2389-9676. Photographs of the suspect can be seen at www.crimewatchus.com.

