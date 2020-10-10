 Skip to main content
Two-vehicle crash injures five people

Two-vehicle crash injures five people

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Old York and Burnthouse roads in Dickinson Township on October 5 around 4:38 p.m.

State Police in Carlisle reported that Marylouise E. Gibbons, 71, of Carlisle was driving a 2019 GMC Arcadia south on Burnthouse Road and was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection.

Police say Gibbons failed to yield to an oncoming eastbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Paula C. Cottrell, 47, of Carlisle. The Arcadia struck the Elantra in the intersection.

Yellow Breeches EMS transported both drivers to UPMC Carlisle for treatment of possible injuries. Three passengers in the Elantra were also transported to the hospital including Eddie Cottrell, 53, of Carlisle and two 15-year-old boys.

The conditions of the injured individuals was unknown at press-time. 

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

