Sentinel police log for Sept. 9

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Marquis Aiken, 28, of Brooklyn, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI controlled substance, as well as two summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop on Eastgate Drive at Summerbridge Drive in South Middleton Township at 2:06 a.m. Aug. 24, police reported Sept. 9. Police said they determined the driver, Aiken, was under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges were filed Sept. 8.
  • One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township at 7:23 a.m. Sept. 5. Police said Jose Diaz, 22, of Bronx, New York, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer south on I-81 in the left lane when he fell asleep. The vehicle left the road and traveled into the median, causing the vehicle to veer across the interstate. The vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree head-on, causing disabling damage. Diaz reported minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital. He was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

