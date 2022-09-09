Sentinel police log for Sept. 9

State Police at Newville (717-776-3135)
- One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 76 west near mile marker 235.5 in Upper Allen Township Monday around 2:45 p.m. Sylvester Davis, 40, of Ringold, was traveling in the left lane of Interstate 76 when he encountered standing water on the roadway and lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado. The pickup spun clockwise beyond the right shoulder of the roadway, striking a grass embankment with the front of the vehicle's passenger side. Police said the vehicle then continued to spin and struck the embankment with its rear, causing disabling damage to its rear bumper, passenger side front wheel, and undercarriage. The vehicle came to a rest facing south but he was able to navigate it so that it faced west on the right shoulder of the interstate. Davis's rear passenger, Shunta Davis, 42, of Danville, Virginia, complained of back pain at the scene but refused EMS transport. The other passenger in the vehicle, Sharone Davis, 29, of Sutherlin, Virginia, was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.