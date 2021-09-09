Sentinel police log for Sept. 9

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A bicyclist was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of East Simpson Street and Shepherdstown Road at about 12:40 p.m. Aug. 1, police reported Sept. 9. Police said a 14-year-old Mechanicsburg teen was on a bicycle on East Simpson Street and attempted a left turn onto Shepherdstown Road at the same time Javier Figueroa-Madrigal, 44, of Mechanicsburg, also attempted to turn right onto Shepherdstown Road in his vehicle. The two collided, and the teen was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
- A victim reported that their vehicle had been entered twice, once on Aug. 1 and another time on Aug. 2 while it was parked in the Mechanicsburg municipal lot in the first block of West Strawberry Avenue, police reported Sept. 9. The seat cover was moved in both instances, but nothing was taken from the vehicle either time. The entries occurred sometime overnight on both nights between 11:30 p.m. and 10 a.m. Police seek information.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Chelsey Megan Andrews, 36, of Riegelsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension and misdemeanor resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after an incident at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4. Police said an officer made contact with her on Walnut Street in Lemoyne and discovered there were multiple warrants for her arrest. Police attempted to take her into custody but she began to physically resist and fight the officer. She was eventually taken into custody and remains in prison on $2,600 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Someone struck the side mirror of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township, which caused the mirror to fall off sometime between 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 5 p.m. Sept. 8.
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a pedestrian crash in the 200 block of York Road in South Middleton Township at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 7. Police said Ty Grosser, 29, of Enola, was in a motorized wheelchair traveling from the front yard of a home and into the right lane of York Road when he was struck by a 2007 Jeep Compass driven by a 17-year-old boy from Newville. Grosser suffered injuries to his legs and head and was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. The teen was not injured but his vehicle was towed from the scene.
