Sentinel police log for Sept. 8

Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police are investigating numerous thefts/criminal mischief incidents in the Stonecrest Development overnight between Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. Police said at least two individuals broke mailboxes, entered unlocked vehicles and stole numerous items. Police ask residents of that area to check their surveillance systems for footage. Anyone who may have witnessed or heard anything should contact Officer Ryan Skotnicki at extension 2003.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Candice Marie Marshall, 37, of Enola, was charged Sept. 6 with felony photographing and disseminating a photo of child pornography, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation that started in April. Police said they were initially called to a residence on April 13 regarding possible sexual abuse of children. The investigation revealed several inappropriate photographs of a juvenile girl, which were sent to someone via a cellphone. Marshall was arraigned Sept. 7 and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert, 39, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor escape and possession of controlled substances after a police patrol in the area of South Enola Drive at 12:19 a.m. Sept. 4 discovered Bangert, who had active warrants for her arrest. Police initially took her into custody without incident, but she requested to get a cigarette from her bag to smoke prior to going to prison and was able to get out of her handcuffs and flee police. She was taken back into custody after a brief foot pursuit, and she was found in possession of a controlled substance. She remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Christopher Antonio Melendez, 33, of York, was charged with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor stalking and loitering/prowling at night after police were called to the 100 block of Summer Lane at 4:13 a.m. Sept. 4 for a possible protection from abuse order violation. A woman reported that her car alarm went off in the evening and that she believed someone entered her house. Police determined Melendez set off the car alarm with an extra set of keys and that he entered the home through an unsecured window. He was arrested, arraigned and later posted $3,000 cash bail.