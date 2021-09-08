Sentinel police log for Sept. 8

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Franklin R. Myers III, 46, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at a motel on Sept. 4. Police said Myers pushed a person out of the motel room, causing the victim to fall and suffer a knee injury. Myers was arraigned and released on $100 unsecured bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Ridgeview Drive near State Road in Marysville at 2:31 p.m. Sept. 5. Police said Tyler Otstott, 25, of Marysville, was in a 2019 Jeep Renegade and turned left into a parking lot in front of a 1999 Buick Century, driven by Gregory Leiter, 38, of Marysville, who was traveling east on Ridgeview Drive. Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, but Leiter suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. Otstott was not injured, but his vehicle sustained disabling damage.
- A Blain woman was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Big Spring Road at Hickory Farm Lane in Jackson Township at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 3. Police said Jody Smith, 49, was driving a 2015 Jeep Cherokee westbound on Big Spring Road when she reportedly fell asleep, waking up on prior to crashing into the guide rail on the right side of the road. Police said she swerved left and exited the road on the left side, striking a dip in the left shoulder of the intersection. Smith was not wearing her seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.