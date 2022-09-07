Sentinel police log for Sept. 7

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of New Bloomfield, was charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as summary driving while operating privileges are suspended after an overdose death on June 28. Police said they responded to a residence in the 400 block of North East Street at 2:04 a.m. June 28 and found a man unresponsive. The man later died at UPMC Carlisle. After an investigation, Barrick was arrested. He was arraigned Sept. 6, and bail was denied due to the charges. He was committed to Perry County Prison stemming from other drug-related charges in Perry County, police said.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Diondre Tyrik Anderson, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor escape and fleeing police, as well as summary suspended vehicle registration, driving while operating privileges are suspended and failure to yield after a police pursuit in Lemoyne on Sept. 3. Police said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 200 block of Lowther Street, but the driver failed to stop. A short pursuit was initiated, and police said the vehicle was stopped on Paxton Street in Harrisburg, where Anderson fled on foot. Police took him into custody, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Jaime Raudales, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor institutional vandalism and disorderly conduct, as well as summary criminal mischief, after an incident at the State Police barracks in South Middleton Township at 10:54 p.m. Sept. 3. Police said Raudales entered the police station lobby and demanded to be arrested. Police told him there was no need to arrest him, at which time he damaged the telephone inside the lobby, according to police. Raudales was taken into custody and arraigned, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $100 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- An unknown vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the 800 block of New Valley Road in Rye Township struck a mail box off the side of the road at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25. Police said the unknown driver then fled the scene. Police seek information.
- Police reported Sept. 7 that Ethan Masteller, 22, of Berwick, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and unlawful restraint, as well as summary harassment, after an incident on Manor Drive in Oliver Township at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Police said Masteller threatened a woman with a knife and admitted to the physical altercation. He was committed to Perry County Prison on $50,000 cash bail, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Sept. 2.
- A large quantity of inspection stickers, as well as a firearm and $300 in cash, was stolen from Seiber's Garage off Old Ferry Road in Greenwood Township at about 4 a.m. Aug. 25. Police seek information.
- A Newport man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Center Road near Bucks Church Road in Buffalo Township at 4:52 p.m. Aug. 23. Police said Larry Smith, 65, was driving a modified lawn mower west on Center Road when he lost control of it. The mower overturned and threw him from the seat. Police said Smith suffered a severe head injury and was transported to the hospital. Police said marijuana was found at the scene, but an investigation is still pending into the crash.
- Police reported Sept. 7 that Brandon Morrison, 29, of Loysville, was charged with felony sexual abuse-communication with a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of sexually explicit material to a minor and criminal use of a communication facility after police said he solicited nude photographs and sexual contact from a 14-year-old girl between Aug. 6 and Aug. 8. Morrison was committed to Perry County Prison on $250,000 cash bail.