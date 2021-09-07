Sentinel police log for Sept. 7

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Joseph Leskovics, 51, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at a residence on Sept. 3. Police determined that Leskovics assaulted a person, causing bodily injury. He was taken into custody and remains in prison on $900 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Joshua McQueen Williams, 35, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft and summary driving while privileges are suspended/revoked after a report of a theft at Sheetz at about 11 p.m. Sept. 2. Police said a man stole several items valued at $309 before leaving in a vehicle that had a covering over its license plate. Police determined the same man stole $250 worth of beer on July 11 and $108 worth of beer on July 22. With a lead developed from the previous incidents, police went to Williams' residence and arrested him. Upon transport to prison, police said Williams admitted to the prior thefts. He remains in prison on $300 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Carlisle Road at Pine School Road in Dickinson Township at 8:12 p.m. Sept. 4. Police said Jarrett Goins, 22, of Street, Maryland, was stopped at Pine School Road in a 1995 Dodge Ram when he attempted to travel straight through the intersection and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Clifton Chisum, 31, of Gardners. Chisum's vehicle went into a utility pole on the right shoulder of Carlisle Road. Chisum and his passenger, Kimberly Schubert, 33, of Carlisle, were transported to the hospital via Yellow Breeches EMS. Goins was not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred on Interstate 81 south in East Pennsboro Township at 7:33 a.m. on Sept. 6. Police said a New Jersey man was driving a 2015 Mini Countryman in the center lane of the highway when a 2015 Nissan Altima traveling behind him attempted to pass him but struck the rear of his vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles. The striking vehicle fled the scene, and the victim continued down the highway before flagging down a trooper.
- Police said a South Middleton Township man was deceived into giving away $470 to an unknown person via a Visa gift card as part of a scam in which someone claimed to be from Publisher's Clearing House on Sept. 4.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a vehicle towing a "white trailer" attempted to merge from the right lane to the left lane of I-81 north in Penn Township when it side-swiped a 2020 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima pulled over and saw cosmetic damage to the vehicle, but the striking vehicle left the scene.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle backed into a mailbox located on a residential property in the first block of Foxcrest Drive in South Middleton Township at 2:25 p.m. Sept. 4 before fleeing the scene. Police said the unknown driver seemed to have been turning around when it backed into the mailbox, and the crash was seen by the property owner.
- A package was stolen and an entire block's mailboxes were rummaged through in the 100 block of Walleye Drive in Southampton Township sometime overnight between Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating the theft and misuse of a Pennsylvania registration plate KNB9891, which was reported stolen on Aug. 23 from America's Auto Auction while inside the business' auction lot. The victim has since received invoices regarding unpaid parking and Pennsylvania Turnpike toll fees. The registration plate was seen on a silver Hyundai sedan. Police seek information.
- Police are looking for the driver of a white Ford F350 or F450 after a hit-and-run in the 2100 block of Ritner Highway in South Newton Township at 5:52 a.m. Aug. 31. Police said a Shippensburg man was in a 2005 Ford Explorer and attempting to enter the road from a driveway when it was struck by a vehicle that was traveling in the northbound lane. The vehicle continued north without stopping.
- One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash on East Main Street near McAllister Church Road in West Pennsboro Township at 6 p.m. Sept. 1. Police said Shelby Burkholder, 23, of Carlisle, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Impala westbound on East Main Street, traveling too fast for wet conditions, when the vehicle hydroplaned on the road. The vehicle left the road and struck a traffic sign before traveling into a PPL pole and through a soybean farm field. Burkholder was wearing a seat belt but was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.
- Police are investigating a report of two vehicles doing doughnuts in a gravel parking lot off Leidigh Drive and Kuhn Road in Monroe Township at 5 p.m. Sept. 1, causing damage to the property. The vehicles involved include a 2003 Ford F150XLT and 2006 Ford F350.
- One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Greenspring Road at Fish Hatchery Road in North Newton Township at 10:43 p.m. Aug. 28. Police said Bradley Cogley, 30, of Duncannon, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla east on Greenspring Road when he fell asleep prior to a left curve in the road. The vehicle struck a road sign and stop sign before continuing off the shoulder and striking an embankment. The vehicle continued into a field where it rolled about three times before coming to rest on its passenger side. Cogley suffered minor injuries, and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Cogley was charged with misdemeanor DUI as well as summary traffic offenses.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.