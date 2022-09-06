Sentinel police log for Sept. 6

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old were caught or surrendered to police in connection with a June robbery in a local apartment complex in the township, police reported Sept. 6. Police said Mahamed Abdulwahab, 18, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor theft and simple assault, and Sharif Abdulwahab, 18, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with conspiracy to robbery, theft and simple assault after an investigation into young men luring a victim to an area, assaulting and stealing his belongings on June 4. Police identified the two men and a 16-year-old as suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest. Sharif Abdulwahab was taken into custody on Aug. 21, arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Mahamed Abdulwahab surrendered to police on Aug. 31, was arraigned and posted $10,000 cash bail. The juvenile's charges will be handled through Juvenile Probation.
- Police are investigating an attempted burglary after a homeowner reported that someone attempted to forcibly enter their home while they were there in the first block of Oakwood Avenue at about 11 p.m. Sept. 4. The perpetrator fled the area before police arrived. Police seek information.
- Kayla Davis, 19, of Dillsburg, was charged Aug. 31 with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in connection with a Feb. 20 incident. Police had initially responded to a local business at 7:15 p.m. for a driving complaint and made contact with Davis. They impounded her vehicle and eventually searched it, uncovering marijuana, drug paraphernalia and controlled substance. She was later arrested and arraigned, and she posted $5,000 cash bail.