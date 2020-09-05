 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Sept. 5

Sentinel police log for Sept. 5

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)

• A Carlisle area woman was injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Trindle and Horner roads in South Middleton Township around 5:46 p.m. Sept. 3. Police say Alicia A. Liberator, 26, was driving a 2014 Ford Fiesta east on Trindle Road when her vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Chevrolet CK2500 pick-up truck driven by Robert M. Maxwell, 35, of New Bloomfield. Police say the truck was slowing to make a left turn onto Horner Road. Liberator suffered a minor injury but was not transported to the hospital. Maxwell was not injured.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes reports of two separate incidents of people fleeing from traffic stops, a serious motorcycle crash in Perry County and thefts from vehicles in Lower Allen Township.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News