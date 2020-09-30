 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Sept. 30

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)

  • Police are reminding residents that stealing or damaging political campaign signs is a crime, following recent thefts and damages to political signs in the township recently.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • One person was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 north at about 11 a.m. Sept. 29. Police said Logan Bennett, 22, of Dover, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt on the entrance ramp onto Route 15 when he failed to recognize that the car in front of him failed to merge due to traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle. Bennett suffered a minor head injury in the crash and was transported by ambulance for medical treatment.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • A 16-year-old passenger was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a one-vehicle crash on Bower Road near Sloop Road in Carroll Township at 10:33 a.m. Sept. 26. Police said Parker Malloy, 19, of Shermans Dale, was driving a 2000 Mercury Mountaineer east on Bower Road when he lost control of the vehicle on a left-hand curve in the road. The vehicle traveled into the southern side of the road and struck a tree. Malloy suffered minor injuries but refused transport. The teenage Newport girl reported back pain and was transported from the scene. Malloy was issued a warning for speeding.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

