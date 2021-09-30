 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Sept. 30
Sentinel police log for Sept. 30

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Police are investigating a daylight burglary in Cedar Cliff Manor on Sept. 28. A victim reported leaving for work and coming back to their home on Center Drive around lunch to find items missing from the house. Police said the burglar possibly entered through an open window, but police did not find a suspect upon canvassing the neighborhood. Police seek surveillance from doorbell cameras between the times of 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sept. 28.

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Brett Palmer Strawser, 29, of Enola, was arraigned Sept. 28 on charges of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and theft of services, as well as summary criminal trespass in connection with a Sept. 3 incident in the 1000 block of Belle Vista Drive. A woman reported that three mountain bikes and two kayaks were stolen from the property overnight. Strawser was identified as a suspect, and police said he admitted to stealing the items.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

