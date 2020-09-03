Sentinel police log for Sept. 3

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- A couple of signs were stolen from a Crestview property sometime in the overnight hours between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. Police seek information or security camera footage of people in the area during the overnight hours.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Ernest Cherry, 51, of Bronx, New York, was charged with felony forgery and identity theft, misdemeanor false identification and DUI and summary driving while privileges are suspended or revoked after a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. Sept. 2. Police said Cherry had been driving under the influence and attempted to deceive officers with a forged New York identification. He was transported to Cumberland County Prison where he remains on $15,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash on State Road at Firehouse Road in Penn Township at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 31. Police said Robert Beckman, 58, of Chester, Maryland, was driving a 2017 GMC Savana north on State Road when he suffered a "medical event." His vehicle crossed over the southbound lane, struck a guide rail and came to rest on its driver side in a ditch. Beckman was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
