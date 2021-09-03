 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Sept. 3
0 Comments
editor's pick

Sentinel police log for Sept. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Someone hit a stone mailbox column in the 2000 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Saville Township around midnight on July 16.
  • The driver's side window of a 2011 Nissan Sentra was shattered sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 30 while it was parked behind a home on North Market Street in Duncannon.
  • Joseph W. Sobolewski, 38, of Duncannon, waived a felony charge of retail theft and a misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension after an incident on Aug. 23 at 6:08 p.m. in which police said he took a bottle of Mountain Dew from a business in the 3000 block of Susquehanna Trail.
  • A black patent leather wallet was lost on South Main Street in Penn Township at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Police seek information.
  • A rooftop cargo carrier and its contents were lost in the area of the Susquenita School District around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 7. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Parisian boy helps environment by fishing metal out of River Seine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault incident in the parking lot at Carlisle High School, as well as a number of hit-and-run crashes in Cumberland County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News