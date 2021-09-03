Sentinel police log for Sept. 3

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Someone hit a stone mailbox column in the 2000 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Saville Township around midnight on July 16.
- The driver's side window of a 2011 Nissan Sentra was shattered sometime between Aug. 18 and Aug. 30 while it was parked behind a home on North Market Street in Duncannon.
- Joseph W. Sobolewski, 38, of Duncannon, waived a felony charge of retail theft and a misdemeanor charge of driving under suspension after an incident on Aug. 23 at 6:08 p.m. in which police said he took a bottle of Mountain Dew from a business in the 3000 block of Susquehanna Trail.
- A black patent leather wallet was lost on South Main Street in Penn Township at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Police seek information.
- A rooftop cargo carrier and its contents were lost in the area of the Susquenita School District around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 7. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.