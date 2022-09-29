Sentinel police log for Sept. 29

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are seeking witnesses and information regarding a pedestrian crash in the 400 block of East King Street at 4:54 p.m. Sept. 27. Police said several people helped lift a vehicle off a pedestrian in the wake of the crash. Police ask these bystanders or other witnesses to call them.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One driver was transported to a hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle crash at South Market Street and the ramp for Route 15 north at about 7:20 a.m. Sept. 28. Police did not release any further details about the crash.
- A passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:16 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 600 block of Wilson Road. Police said the driver, whom they did not name, attempted to stop at an intersection but instead hit the gas, causing the vehicle to accelerate out of control. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree. A passenger reported injuries and was transported to a hospital.
People are also reading…
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Purses, checkbooks, credit cards, gift cards and cash were stolen from several vehicles in the parking lot of Christ Community Church sometime before 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25. Police said the cars were found with their windows shattered. A witness reported seeing a younger Black man wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans walking in and out of cars in the parking lot before getting into a large white SUV after the witness heard a sound like glass breaking. Police seek information.