Sentinel police log for Sept. 29

Cumberland County Crime Stoppers (855-628-8477)
- A $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction in a case of a stolen gun in South Middleton Township. Crime Stoppers reported Sept. 28 that a white man who appeared to be between 40 and 50 years old stole a Ruger LC9 9 mm firearm from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Trindle Inn Bar and Grill off West Trindle Road sometime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. July 30. The suspect is described as heavy set and was wearing a tan bucket hat, black T-shirt with white graphics, black and white shorts and black sandals. He was driving an older style blue Dodge pickup. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a report of items taken from a vehicle on Logistics Drive in South Middleton Township. The theft of a Blutooth battery charger was reported on Sept. 22.
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in South Middleton Township at 9:10 p.m. Sept. 17. Police said Ferlin Corey, 57, of Washburn, Maine, was driving a 2014 Ram 1500 and attempted to merge into the right lane from the left lane near the Allen Road interchange when he struck a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Michael Bretz, 49, of Shippensburg. Bretz was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police reported Sept. 28 that Ronald Swartz, 68, of Elliottsburg, was charged with misdemeanor indecent assault and summary harassment after he allegedly assaulted an elderly woman his neighborhood on Aug. 13. He was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the 800 block of Fowler Hollow Road in Jackson Township at 12:52 p.m. Sept. 23. Police said an unknown vehicle struck the front of the Jackson Township Municipal Building, causing minor damage to the exterior siding and interior dry wall. After striking the building, the vehicle left the scene. Police seek information.
- A driver was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash on Shermans Valley Road near Fort Robinson Road in Northeast Madison Township at 6:57 p.m. Sept. 22. Police said Shaneira Poole, 30, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2011 Kia Sorento west on Shermans Valley Road but failed to make a right curve in the road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. Police said Poole was transported to the hospital due to a medical episode and for possible injuries.
- A Lewistown man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Buffalo Township at 4:36 a.m. Sept. 22. Police said Chad Faus, 42, was driving a 2019 Ford Fusion on Route 322 east when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and left the road, striking an embankment. Faus suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.