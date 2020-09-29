Sentinel police log for Sept. 29

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Nicole Catherine Ruda, 24, of Carlisle, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after Cumberland County Adult Probation served a warrant in the first block of North Pitt Street at 5:22 p.m. Sept. 16. Police said Ruda was in possession of heroin during the arrest, and multiple forms of paraphernalia and additional heroin was located inside her residence where an infant child was present. She was released on $900 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One driver was injured after a crash on Interstate 81 south in Middlesex Township at 8:38 p.m. Sept. 26. Police said Michael Foose, 63, of Mount Holly Spring, was driving a 2005 Kia Sorento south on I-81 when he struck a PennDOT sign on the right shoulder of the highway, causing the front passenger side tire to fall off. The vehicle continued traveling south on the shoulder until striking a guiderail. Timothy Thomas, 58, of Salisbury, North Carolina, was also traveling south in a 2015 Dodge Ram when he tried to change lanes but struck the tire left on the road. Foose was transported to UPMC Carlisle for medical clearance, and Thomas was not injured.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on Route 581 east in Lower Allen Township at 9:35 a.m. Sept. 15. Police reported Sept. 29 that Jennifer Briggs, 54, of New Cumberland, was driving a 2015 Honda CRV east on Route 581 in the right lane when she slowed down for traffic. A vehicle described as a blue or green Honda Civic failed to slow down and rear-ended Briggs' vehicle. The driver of the Civic fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
