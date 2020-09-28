Sentinel police log for Sept. 28

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Shaneria D. Poole, 29, of Shippensburg, was injured in a crash at 6:32 p.m. Sept. 27. Police said Poole was driving a 2009 Dodge Caliber north in the left lane of Interstate 81 near mile marker 42.8 in Dickinson Township when she saw two motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed. She tried to accelerate and move over, but veered off the left side of the road into the median and lost control. The car spun across both northbound lanes and hit the guardrail.
- No one was injured in a crash at 10;27 a.m. Sept. 27 on Holly Pike (Route 34) at its intersection with Midway Drive. Police said Palin J. Hurst, 18, of Carlisle, was driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma south on Holly Pike and did not see a 2006 Toyota RAV4 driven by Katherine E. Campbell, 35, of Carlisle, stopped to turn into Midway Drive. Hurst's truck hit Campbell's SUV, and had to be towed.
- Nichole L. Donovan McDannell, 31, of Dillsburg, pulled her 2017 Kia Sportage out from a stop sign at Shepherd Road in North Newton Township to make a left turn onto Doubling Gap Road at 10:50 a.m. Sept. 26, but didn't have enough clearance and was hit by 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nicole McCoy, 27, of Mount Holly Springs. No one was injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
