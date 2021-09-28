 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Sept. 28
Sentinel police log for Sept. 28

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Roderick Malone, 26, of Harrisburg, was arrested on a warrant on Sept. 24 and charged with unlawful use of a computer, theft by deception and bad checks after police said he deposited a check in the amount of $2,700 into his account at Members 1st on May 12 then made multiple debit card transactions and Cashapp withdraws. The check was returned as counterfeit on May 18 for a total loss to Members 1st of $2,270.18.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)

  • Tyler Ross, 26, of Middletown, waived charges of theft by unlawful taking and unsworn falsification to authorities to county court following a preliminary hearing Sept. 27. Police said Ross took property from his place of employment and tried to sell it privately. He then gave a written statement during the investigation that included details that were later found to be fabricated.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Jorge Nieves-Ortiz, 23, of New Cumberland, was charged with retail theft and resisting arrest after an incident around 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Police said they were dispatched to the T-Mobile store in the 1200 block of Market Street for a retail theft and found Nieves-Ortiz while responding. When police stopped to talk to him, Nieves-Ortiz allegedly ran but was later found.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • An Apple iPad was stolen from the Deerfield Commons apartment complex in Shippensburg Township between 4:53 p.m. and 5:13 p.m. Sept. 22.
  • Someone scratched the driver's side door of a truck parked on Hoot Owl Road in Upper Frankford Township between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 24.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

