Sentinel police log for Sept. 28

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Roderick Malone, 26, of Harrisburg, was arrested on a warrant on Sept. 24 and charged with unlawful use of a computer, theft by deception and bad checks after police said he deposited a check in the amount of $2,700 into his account at Members 1st on May 12 then made multiple debit card transactions and Cashapp withdraws. The check was returned as counterfeit on May 18 for a total loss to Members 1st of $2,270.18.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- Tyler Ross, 26, of Middletown, waived charges of theft by unlawful taking and unsworn falsification to authorities to county court following a preliminary hearing Sept. 27. Police said Ross took property from his place of employment and tried to sell it privately. He then gave a written statement during the investigation that included details that were later found to be fabricated.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Jorge Nieves-Ortiz, 23, of New Cumberland, was charged with retail theft and resisting arrest after an incident around 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Police said they were dispatched to the T-Mobile store in the 1200 block of Market Street for a retail theft and found Nieves-Ortiz while responding. When police stopped to talk to him, Nieves-Ortiz allegedly ran but was later found.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- An Apple iPad was stolen from the Deerfield Commons apartment complex in Shippensburg Township between 4:53 p.m. and 5:13 p.m. Sept. 22.
- Someone scratched the driver's side door of a truck parked on Hoot Owl Road in Upper Frankford Township between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sept. 24.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.