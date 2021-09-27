 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Sept. 27
0 Comments

Sentinel police log for Sept. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)

  • Benjamin T. Mullis, 34, of Dover, was charged with two counts each of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a report of an assault in the 500 block of Diehl Road on Sept. 26. Police said Mullis assaulted two people, which resulted in bodily injury. He was taken into custody and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating a smashed window at a home on Richard Avenue in Shippensburg Township that was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 25.
  • A 2008 silver Kia Rio was reported stolen at 12:51 p.m. Sept. 25 from Britton Road in Shippensburg Township. Police said the license plate is LNH9210.
  • An Xbox, cash and a flatscreen television were stolen from a residence on High Street in Shippensburg Township. The theft was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sept. 25.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle struck an unoccupied and legally parked vehicle in a parking space behind a residence in the first block of Richard Avenue sometime before 7:48 a.m. Sept. 25. The struck vehicle was found on a cement barrier in front of the parking space and a towing company assisted at the scene.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronaut captures the 'Southern Lights' aboard the ISS

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Sept. 23
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 23

Today's Sentinel police log includes an aggravated assault arrest after a man was run over by a car in Newville, and a traffic stop on I-81 that netted several pounds of marijuana.

Sentinel police log for Sept. 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 20

Today's police log includes a fake house for rent ad, vehicles that were broken into and a crash that damaged a couple of telephone poles, a mailbox and another car.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News