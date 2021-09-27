Sentinel police log for Sept. 27

Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- Benjamin T. Mullis, 34, of Dover, was charged with two counts each of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a report of an assault in the 500 block of Diehl Road on Sept. 26. Police said Mullis assaulted two people, which resulted in bodily injury. He was taken into custody and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a smashed window at a home on Richard Avenue in Shippensburg Township that was reported at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 25.
- A 2008 silver Kia Rio was reported stolen at 12:51 p.m. Sept. 25 from Britton Road in Shippensburg Township. Police said the license plate is LNH9210.
- An Xbox, cash and a flatscreen television were stolen from a residence on High Street in Shippensburg Township. The theft was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sept. 25.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle struck an unoccupied and legally parked vehicle in a parking space behind a residence in the first block of Richard Avenue sometime before 7:48 a.m. Sept. 25. The struck vehicle was found on a cement barrier in front of the parking space and a towing company assisted at the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.