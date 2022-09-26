Sentinel police log for Sept. 26

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A catalytic converter was stolen sometime before 5:53 p.m. Sept. 21 on Neil Road in Southampton Township. Police did not release any further details.
- A number of tools, including a circular saw, drills, batters, charging station and nailers were stolen from a site on Parkway Drive in South Middleton Township sometime before 6:38 a.m. Sept. 21.
- A 17-year-old boy from Newville was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash in the first block of Carlisle Road in West Pennsboro Township at 4:46 a.m. Sept. 24. Police said the teen was driving a 2000 Honda Civic west on Carlisle Road when he crossed the center lane and continued off the left side of the road, striking two mailboxes and a curb before driving on to an embankment. The teen was not wearing a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene, and the teen was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
- A Mechanicsburg man was injured but not transported to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township at 8:09 a.m. Sept. 24. Police said Justin Spengler, 38, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro north on I-81 when he lost control of his vehicle due to speed and traveled off the road. The vehicle traveled down the embankment, then rolled three to four times before coming to rest in the median. As the vehicle was rolling over, parts from the vehicle struck a 2015 BMW 535 series traveling on I-81 south, though that vehicle could be driven from the scene. Spengler was wearing a seat belt and was checked by EMS. His vehicle was towed from the scene.