 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Sept. 26

Sentinel police log for Sept. 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash at about 7:06 p.m. Sept. 22. Witnesses said that a vehicle, possibly a late 1990s to early 2000s, black Dodge Durango, hit a parked car in the 300 block of East Main Street. The vehicle continued east and was last seen turning onto South Chestnut Street and then into an alley.
  • No one was injured in a crash at 1:26 p.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of East Main Street and South Filbert Street. Police said Adam Hussein, 36, of Mechanicsburg pulled out from a stop sign on South Filbert Street to turn left onto East Main Street and was hit by a car driven by Alyssa Hykes, 19, of Shiremanstown. Hussein's car had to be towed from the scene.

State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Jeffrey E. Nork, 47, of Steelton, was taken to UPMC Carlisle for suspected minor injuries following a crash on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 53.3 in Silver Spring Township at 4:38 p.m. Sept. 22. Police said Nork, who was driving a 1991 Buick Regal, failed to slow down for traffic that had come almost to a complete stop. Nork hit a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Michelle Snyder, 35, of Carlisle. This caused a chain reaction involving two more vehicles. Snyder's vehicle had to be towed from the scene, but all the other vehicles sustained minor damage.
  • Someone turning from the stop sign on Oakville Road in North Newton Township at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 24 hit a utility pole as they made the turn onto Ridge Road. A witness who heard, but did not see the crash, believed it to be a tractor trailer.

State Police in Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Logan Ebersole, 24, of Duncannon was charged with 38 counts of child pornography after police executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Sept. 23 and found him in possession of multiple images of child pornography. He remains in Perry County Prison on $50,000 bail.
  • Political signs for Joe Biden, George Scott and Lee Griffin were reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Germany Ridge Road at 1:48 p.m. Sept. 24. Police seek information.
  • Someone used a knife to deflate the front driver side tire of a car on Lincoln Street in Duncannon sometime between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 5 a.m. Sept. 23.
  • Three political signs were stolen from a home on Waggoners Gap Road in Spring Township sometime between 10 p.m. Sept. 22 and 8 a.m. Sept. 23. Police seek information.

 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News