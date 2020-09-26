Sentinel police log for Sept. 26

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are looking for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash at about 7:06 p.m. Sept. 22. Witnesses said that a vehicle, possibly a late 1990s to early 2000s, black Dodge Durango, hit a parked car in the 300 block of East Main Street. The vehicle continued east and was last seen turning onto South Chestnut Street and then into an alley.
- No one was injured in a crash at 1:26 p.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of East Main Street and South Filbert Street. Police said Adam Hussein, 36, of Mechanicsburg pulled out from a stop sign on South Filbert Street to turn left onto East Main Street and was hit by a car driven by Alyssa Hykes, 19, of Shiremanstown. Hussein's car had to be towed from the scene.
State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Jeffrey E. Nork, 47, of Steelton, was taken to UPMC Carlisle for suspected minor injuries following a crash on Interstate 81 southbound near mile marker 53.3 in Silver Spring Township at 4:38 p.m. Sept. 22. Police said Nork, who was driving a 1991 Buick Regal, failed to slow down for traffic that had come almost to a complete stop. Nork hit a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Michelle Snyder, 35, of Carlisle. This caused a chain reaction involving two more vehicles. Snyder's vehicle had to be towed from the scene, but all the other vehicles sustained minor damage.
- Someone turning from the stop sign on Oakville Road in North Newton Township at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 24 hit a utility pole as they made the turn onto Ridge Road. A witness who heard, but did not see the crash, believed it to be a tractor trailer.
State Police in Newport (717-567-3110)
- Logan Ebersole, 24, of Duncannon was charged with 38 counts of child pornography after police executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Sept. 23 and found him in possession of multiple images of child pornography. He remains in Perry County Prison on $50,000 bail.
- Political signs for Joe Biden, George Scott and Lee Griffin were reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Germany Ridge Road at 1:48 p.m. Sept. 24. Police seek information.
- Someone used a knife to deflate the front driver side tire of a car on Lincoln Street in Duncannon sometime between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 5 a.m. Sept. 23.
- Three political signs were stolen from a home on Waggoners Gap Road in Spring Township sometime between 10 p.m. Sept. 22 and 8 a.m. Sept. 23. Police seek information.
