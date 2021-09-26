Sentinel police log for Sept. 26

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating a scam in which a victim was called regarding lottery winnings. The victim reported on Sept. 9 that they were contacted via the phone about winning the "Mega Ball Lottery" and that their winnings were $8.5 million but they first had to transfer $8,800 to another account to start the collection process of the prize money. When they were contacted again to transfer more money, the victim became suspicious and contacted police. Police said this was a scam and ask anyone with information to contact them.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of South York Street at West Simpson Street at 2:24 p.m. Sept. 11. Police said a woman was driving north on South York Street and attempted to turn right on West Simpson Street when the vehicle behind her struck her as it tried to pass her. The vehicle did not stop and left the area. Police said the vehicle is described as a small, black SUV. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A pipe and cable locator/tracer was stolen from Forge Road near the intersection with Lindsay Road in South Middleton Township sometime between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22. Police said the item had been taken off the side of the road while workers briefly worked in the area. The device was contained in a silver case that resembles a brief case, and there was a label on the side that says Metrotect BIO. Police seek information.
