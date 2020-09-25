Sentinel police log for Sept. 25

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Dustin Morell, 26, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor and indecent assault following an investigation that started in December 2017 into a report that a 14-year-old girl had been in a sexual relationship with Morell.
State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Genaro Beltre-Beltre, 52, of Chambersburg, was taken to UPMC Carlisle for injuries after a crash at 6:11 a.m. Sept. 21. Police said Beltre-Beltre was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan north on Interstate 81 in Penn Township when his vehicle was hit from behind by Timothy L. Jones, 41, of Shippensburg, who was driving a 2017 Kenworth Northwest truck too closely.
State Police in Newport (717-567-3110)
- Shawn Deavor, 41, of Harrisburg was not injured in a crash at 11:14 a.m. Sept. 12 when the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse he was driving west on US 22 in Howe Township was hit by the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado who merged into his lane as lanes merged due to construction. The driver of the Silverado failed to stop.
- Seth Leisenring, 23, of Landisburg, was injured in a crash at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 17. Police said Leisenring rode his 2004 Kawasaki Ninja next to a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Robert Baumgardner, 61, of Honey Grove, that was stopped at the intersection of Landisburg Road and Waggoners Gap Road in Spring Township, Perry County. Police said Leisenring began to hit the driver side window and mirror of Baumgardner's car. Baumgardner tried to pull away, and brushed against the motorcycle, causing it to fall over. Police said Baumgardner left the scene and called police.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
