Sentinel police log for Sept. 24

Upper Allen Township (717-795-2445)

• Police report that Melanie Zavatchan, 26, of the 300 block of Gettysburg Pike, Upper Allen Township, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17 on charges stemming from a Jan. 18 incident. Those charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas and include aggravated assault, harassment and DUI. Police said Zavatchan kicked a nurse while being treated at UPMC Carlisle. She was transported to the hospital after police found her in the parking lot of a local grocery store about 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 18. Police say she was arrested after officers determined that she was DUI.

• A New Jersey man was injured and transported to a hospital after police say a dump truck rear-ended a Jeep along Route 15 northbound in the area of mile marker 35.9 Wednesday, Sept. 23 around 4:50 p.m. Police say the crash stemmed from an earlier accident where a motorist struck and killed a large animal that blocked the left travel lane. The earlier accident prompted motorists to brake as they approached the scene. Police say Brandon Altland, 34, of Dillsburg, was unable to stop his dump truck, which struck the rear end of a Jeep Liberty driven by Freddy Vargas-Rosario, 63, of Patterson, New Jersey. Vargas-Rosario was transported to a local hospital. Township police were assisted at the scene by the Upper Allen Fire Department, the Upper Allen Fire Police, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Geisinger Holy Spirit EMS.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.