Sentinel police log for Sept. 24

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- One portable school crossing sign was hit and destroyed and another is now missing from a crosswalk in the area of Highland Elementary School in the 1300 block of Carlisle Road. The signs are placed at either end of the sidewalk at the beginning and end of the school day and went missing on Sept. 21.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Charges of rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault filed against Ronald Martin, 58, of Newville, were held for county court in a preliminary hearing Sept. 23. Police said they received a report on Aug. 31 from a woman who reported she had been assaulted multiple times since early August. An investigation led police to Martin.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Spencer Seely, 41, of Enola, was charged with five counts each of dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography, three counts of criminal use of a communications facility and one count each of prohibited offensive weapons and possession of a small amount of marijuana following an investigation on file sharing networks into the dissemination of child pornography. Police said electronics seized during the execution of a search warrant on March 22 led to the charges and arrest on Sept. 22. Seely is in Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.