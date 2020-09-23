Sentinel police log for Sept. 23

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Police in Carlisle (717-249-2121)

• Someone entered a construction site in the 200 block of Highland Terrace Way in South Middleton Township between 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 7 a.m. Sept. 21. While on the premises, adhesive was sprayed inside a home that was under construction. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

• Someone stole two Black Angus steer, valued at $1,400, from a barn along Doubling Gap Road in Lower Mifflin Township.

• Someone entered a home along Morningstar Lane in Shippensburg Township between 3:10 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 21. The person moved several items and stole money from a wallet.

• A political sign was removed from a home along Richland Road in Dickinson Township on Sept. 20. The sign was later returned damaged.

State Police in Newport (717-567-3110)

• Between midnight and 10 p.m. on Sept. 19, someone removed a men’s grooming kit from a package that had been delivered to an address in the 100 block of Cumberland Street, Duncannon Borough. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Upper Allen Township police (717-795-2445)

• At 8:45 a.m. Sept. 23, police received a report of a lost dog on Klinedinst Road. A person said the dog appeared to be in trouble and in need of help as it was covered in burrs. Officers identified and contacted the owner of Sadie, a 2½ year-old German shepherd described as mostly black with some brown wearing a purple collar. The dog was last seen headed west from the intersection of Klinedinst Road and Hertzler Drive. The owner advises that people should not approach the dog, but instead keep an eye on Sadie and report any contact to township police.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

