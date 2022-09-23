Sentinel police log for Sept. 23

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Two people suffered non life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday on PA Route 581 west near mile marker 5.8 in Camp Hill at 12:42 p.m., involving a concrete truck. Alexander Yohn, 24, of Mechanicsburg, was driving the concrete truck in the left lane and began to make a lane change into the middle lane without noticing Dawa Tamang, 30, of Harrisburg's Toyota RAV4 travelling ahead of him in the middle lane. Police said the front passenger side of Yohn's vehicle collided with the driver side rear of Tamang's vehicle. This caused Tamang's Toyota to to slide in front of the Yohn's concrete truck and then caused the truck to overturn, coming to a final rest on top of the Toyota. Tamang and his passenger, Rupa Tamang, became entrapped and were extricated by West Shore Fire Department and HJ Towing, police said. Dawa Tamang was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center via Lower Allen Township EMS and Rupa Tamang was transported to the same location via Penn State Life Lion EMS. Yohn was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic. Police were assisted on the scene by Camp Hill Police, West Shore Fire Department, Harrisburg Fire Department, Lower Allen Township EMS, Penn State Life Lion EMS, HJ Towing and PennDOT.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Clyde Swartz, 74, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony terroristic threats following an incident that occurred Sept. 13 around 1:15 p.m. Police responded to the 100 block of Corporate Center Circle in Camp Hill and conducted an investigation into a report of terroristic threats. They identified Swartz as the suspect and said he threatened to harm people inside the facility. Swartz was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison where his unsecured bail is set at $1,000.