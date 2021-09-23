Sentinel police log for Sept. 23

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Maria Decicco, 59, of Newville, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at 3:45 p.m. Sept. 10. Police said they were dispatched to Vine Street and found a man with "substantial" injuries to his left arm, hip and right foot. The man said Decicco had run him over with their car before fleeing the scene. A warrant was issued for her arrest and police said she turned herself in. She was later released on her own recognizance.
- Janice Mae Rager, 59, of Blairsville, Pennsylvania, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after she allegedly stole a cellphone that she was renting from Rent-A-Center. Police received the report on Aug. 15 and said they gave her the opportunity to return it, but she never did.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating a scam in which a resident reported on Sept. 2 that they received an email about becoming part of a bitcoin program. The person was told they could earn money after being sent a check for $2,850, and they were directed to cash it and keep $350 for themselves before sending the rest to the individual who emailed them. The victim did that, and all communication then stopped. The check was later confirmed as being fraudulent, and the victim is responsible for paying back the bank.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Danny Ngo, 23, of Lilburn, Georgia, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 south in South Middleton Township at 3:52 a.m. Sept. 19. Police said Ngo was found to be in possession of several pounds of marijuana. He was arrested and later posted $100,000 cash bail.
- A cell phone was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at Sheetz between 8:15 and 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 on Ritner Highway in West Pennsboro Township.
- Dwight Wrights, 41, of Newville, was charged via summons with misdemeanor defiant trespass after he was found on a neighbor's property in the first block of Peach Orchard Road in Penn Township at 7:07 p.m. Sept. 21. Police said Wrights was previously told by the property owner and police earlier that day not to trespass on the property when he entered a vehicle that he didn't own and failed to leave when instructed.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.