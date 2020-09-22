Sentinel police log for Sept. 22

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Edward Miller, 78, of Mechanicsburg, was taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered in an incident at 7:31 p.m. Sept. 20. Police said Miller was crossing the street in the crosswalk in the 100 block of West Main Street when he was hit by a westbound vehicle driven by Sebastian Benanati, 78, of Mechanicsburg. Police said Benanati remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash contact them.
- A passenger in a car involved in a chain-reaction crash on East Simpson Street was injured and taken to the hospital. The crash occurred at 2:28 p.m. Sept. 19 when Judson Masland, 25, of Mechanicsburg failed to stop for vehicles stopped for traffic while he was traveling east on East Simpson Street. His car hit the car in front of him, which was being driven by Lori Harrison, 52, of Mechanicsburg, and pushed that car into a car driven by Lynn Tosh, 50, of Mechanicsburg. Tosh's car was pushed into a car being driven by Pam Davis, 57 of Mechanicsburg. Masland's car had to be towed from the scene.
- A resident of the 200 block of West Simpson Street reported at 9:20 a.m. Sept. 19 that someone entered their home and broke a mirror. Condiments and toilet paper also were strewn around the inside. The incident took place between 1:15 a.m. and 8 a.m.
- A business in the 100 block of North York Street reported at 9:17 a.m. Sept. 14 that cinder blocks in their parking lot had been broken. Surveillance footage shows two juveniles breaking the blocks on Sept. 13.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Someone driving north in the 1000 block of Rockledge Drive in South Middleton Township crashed into a rock wall causing significant damage to the wall. Gold or tan front bumper pieces were found at the scene and a trail of fluid continued north on Rockledge Drive.
- A "Trump 2020" flag was stolen from a home in the 300 block of North Walnut Street in Mount Holly Springs between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sept. 18.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Haley Varner, 25, of Newport, waived a charge of false identification to authorities related to an Aug. 15 incident to higher court, police reported this week. Police said Varner gave them a false name to conceal an active arrest warrant when they responded to an overdose call at 12:31 p.m. Aug. 15. in the 3700 block of Susquehanna Trail, Watts Township.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
