Sentinel police log for Sept. 22
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Bumble Bee Hollow Road at West Lisburn Road at 7:51 a.m. Sept. 20. Police said the driver, whose name police did not release, was distracted by a dropped item inside the vehicle. The vehicle drifted to the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. The driver reported minor injuries but refused EMS evaluation.

State Police at Harrisburg (717-691-7500)

  • One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 83 in Lemoyne at 5:19 p.m. Aug. 6, police reported Sept. 21. Police said Nas Campbell-Richardson, 19, of Bressler, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2004 Hyundai Elantra north on I-83 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the far left traffic barrier. The vehicle then veered across four lanes of traffic and struck the right traffic barrier. Campbell-Richardson was transported from the scene by Life Lion to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

