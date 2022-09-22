Sentinel police log for Sept. 22

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a one-vehicle crash on West North Street in Carlisle. Police said Anthyione Vazquez-Jumper of Carlisle was traveling west on West North Street at a high rate of speed when the vehicle hit a curb, forcing it to become airborne. The vehicle landed on a sidewalk before becoming airborne again, traveling over a 20-foot embankment, striking the ground and rolling. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, and the driver was removed by rescue personnel. He was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to the hospital.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Brittany Querry, 32, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at a business in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike on Sept. 18. Police said Querry assaulted a person, causing injury. She was arrested and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
- Louis Matthew Kott, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop on Sept. 20 in the 1000 block of the Harrisburg Pike. Police said Kott exited the vehicle, but then fled on foot. When police tried to take him into custody, he resisted arrest. He was later found to be in possession of a controlled substance and marijuana. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $1,000 cash bail.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Chase Logan Hartman, 24, of Mercersburg, was charged Sept. 20 with felony burglary and criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection with a July 11 burglary on West Big Spring Avenue. Police responded to a home at 11:09 p.m. that evening due to a report of a light on in a garage of a neighbor who was away on vacation. Police searched the area but found no intruder. The property owners later reported that a smoker/grill and a swimming pool were stolen. Police received a report on Aug. 23 that Hartman was seen unloading the stolen items at his residence in Fort Loudon, and police with assistance from State Police executed a search warrant at the Franklin County residence. The stolen items were recovered, and the Franklin County Sheriff's department took Hartman into custody on Sept. 19. Hartman was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are looking for a middle-aged Black man after a retail theft at Dick's Sporting Goods at the Capital City Mall at about 3:15 p.m. Sept. 9, police reported Sept. 21. Police said the man, who was wearing a sweatshirt on a warm day, entered the store, walked to the shoe section, put on a new pair of sneakers, filled the empty box with socks and walked out of the store. An off-duty officer followed him and yelled at him to stop, but the man ran to a silver Honda Civic, which was later discovered to have been reported stolen on Sept. 5. The officer was able to recover the box with stolen socks, but the man fled in the vehicle. The officer got the license plate (LXP-3953), and another officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the man failed to pull over and drove recklessly once off the highway and also appeared to throw a baggie of suspected drugs out of the window. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.
- Tiffany Vanegas, 22, of Rockville, Maryland, was charged with misdemeanor DUI controlled substances and resisting arrest, as well as summary disorderly conduct and driving without a license after a report of a disabled driver on Route 15 south at about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Police said the caller was "not very cooperative" and didn't know where she was, but called to request that police bring her a new tire and rim since she had a flat tire. Police arrived at the scene and discovered a large amount of damage around the vehicle and detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police said the driver, Vanegas, had bloodshot eyes, and she admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. Police ordered her to give them identification and exit the vehicle, and she refused and was forcibly removed. Once handcuffed and placed in the patrol vehicle, police said Vanegas spit bloody saliva inside the car. Police said they impounded the vehicle and later discovered drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned and released on $100 unsecured bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Brian M. Knouse, 46, of Enola, was charged with felony escape and misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after Knouse was about to be transported to Cumberland County Prison from a district judge's office at about 11 a.m. Sept. 14. Police said Knouse requested to use the restroom at the judge's office, and he was released from his handcuffs. However, he fled out the front door, though he was caught after a brief foot chase. Police said Knouse resisted arrest while being taken into custody.