Sentinel police log for Sept. 21

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Someone damaged an air vending machine and may have stolen an unknown amount of money from the machine, located at a business in the 600 block of East High Street, on Sept. 16. Police seek information.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Michael Reed, 29, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Sept. 17 on a warrant stemming from an incident on July 10, 2019, and charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking. Police said they were called to Gold's Gym on Hartzdale Drive for a report that someone had broken into gym lockers. In one instance, the padlock had been cut from the locker door and an Apple iPhone and Supercuts discount card were stolen. The victim used his Apple iPod to track his phone using the Find My iPhone app, which tracked the phone to the front entrance of the gym. The phone was found in a bush near the front door. Several other lockers were found to have been entered, but all items were accounted for. The staff at the gym said someone had purchased a one-day guest membership using a prepaid credit card under the name of Arnold Johnson, and that a photo had been taken of the man for the temporary membership card. Fingerprints were taken from the lockers and iPhone. Those prints connected Reed, who was already suspected in similar burglaries statewide, to the burglary at Gold's Gym.
- Wendy Moseman, 51, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with theft from a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of an access device, receiving stolen property and loitering or prowling at night after an Aug. 21 incident. Police said the victim was informed of questionable purchases on her credit card and then discovered that someone had entered her car and stolen her purse. The credit card was used overnight at various Turkey Hill and 7-Eleven locations in the Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg and Enola areas for a total of about $100. Images from the videos of the transactions were posted to the Crimewatch website, leading to tips identifying Moseman. Moseman was arrested Sept. 10.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Political signs were reported stolen from a yard on Burnt House Road in Dickinson Township at 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 7.
- Tools were stolen from a garage on Ritner Highway in Shippensburg Township between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9.
- Someone has been dumping trash in the 100 block of Old York Road in South Middleton Township. It happened Sept. 15-17, and appears to have been between 4 and 7 a.m.
- Brandan Abdallah, 25, of Carlisle was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 12:17 a.m. Sept. 9 at Logistics Drive and Allen Road in Carlisle.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
