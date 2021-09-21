Sentinel police log for Sept. 21

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Devaughn Little, 19, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at a hotel along the Harrisburg Pike on Sept. 19. Police said a woman claimed Little had struck her. Officers located him and took him into custody. He later posted $12,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police investigated four burglaries in adjacent homes in the 100 block of Melbourne Lane, with the burglaries likely to have occurred between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 20. Police said forced entry was made into the homes, and jewelry was the main valuable stolen. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were injured after a one-vehicle crash on Three Square Hollow Road near Spring Lane in Hopewell Township at 2:08 p.m. Sept. 19. Police said Travis Nolt, 19, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger on the single-lane dirt road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, striking an embankment. The vehicle overturned onto its roof, and his passenger, Kameron Zimmerman, 19, of Shippensburg, was ejected through the passenger window. Police said Nolt suffered suspected minor injuries, but Zimmerman suffered injuries of unknown severity. Police did not provide any further details about the crash.
- Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Ridge Road in Hopewell Township at 12:28 p.m. Sept. 20. Police said Majorie Ayala Manfredi, 35, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2014 Kia Sorento east on Ridge Road when she tried to turn left into a parking lot but turned in front of a 2008 Dodge Caravan traveling west on Ridge Road. The driver of the Caravan, Emma Martin, 58, of Newville, was not injured, but Ayala Manfredi and her 13-year-old passenger suffered suspected minor injuries.
- Julio Rosa-Rivera, 28, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor fleeing police, resisting arrest and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop on a vehicle on Conestoga Road at East King Street in Shippensburg Township at 1:43 a.m. Sept. 19. Police said Rosa-Rivera was a passenger in the vehicle, and he fled from police on foot. He was taken into custody and remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.