Sentinel police log for Sept. 21

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Creekview Road near Center Road in Lower Mifflin Township at 8:51 p.m. Sept. 15. Police said Caleb Grimes, 20, of Newville, was operating a 2007 Yamaha V Star 1100 west on Creekview Road when he lost control of the motorcycle while traveling downhill at a left-hand curve in the road. The crash forced Grimes from the motorcycle. He was not wearing safety equipment, and he was flown to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for suspected serious injuries.
- Kyle Link, 31, of Mount Holly Springs, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an argument at a residence on Sandbank Road in Dickinson Township at 10:22 a.m. Sept. 18. Police said Link got into an argument with a woman, which he escalated, grabbing her by the neck to slam her into the wall in the hallway and punching her in the right and left thighs several times, causing bruising and physical injuries. Link was arrested and arraigned, and he posted $1,000 cash bail.
- Two drivers were injured after a crash on Ritner Highway at Progress Boulevard and Deerfield Lane in Southampton Township at 11:02 p.m. Sept. 14. Police said Johnathan Pinckney, 23, of Newville, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Colorado west on Progress Boulevard when he failed to stop at the stop sign and traveled into the path of a 2009 Suzuki XL-7, driven by Kiara Ferry, 21, of Shippensburg. The vehicles collided and both had to be towed from the scene. Pinckney suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport, while Ferry was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.
- Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a car dealership off York Road in South Middleton Township that occurred sometime before 1:44 p.m. Sept. 15. Police did not release any further details.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- An object was thrown from a vehicle and struck the windshield of a car on Raccoon Valley Road at Debra Way in Saville Township at about 3 p.m. Sept. 14. Police seek information.