Sentinel police log for Sept. 20

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- An item was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Cocklin Street sometime between 3 p.m. Aug. 27 and 10 a.m. Aug. 28. Police seek information.
- Jacob Little, 26, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident in the first block of South Market Street at 3:39 p.m. Aug. 28. Police said Little got into an argument that turned physical, injuring another person.
- Carol Sawyers, 54, of Harrisburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident in the first block of West Main Street at 6:57 p.m. Aug. 26. Police said Sawyers got into an argument that turned physical. At one point, Sawyers allegedly bit the victim.
- A "No Parking" sign was reported knocked down at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 25 by an unknown vehicle. Parts of the vehicle were left at the scene. Police seek information.
- Someone entered a car in the first block of East Portland Street sometime between 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and 6:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Police seek information.
- Dat Nguyen, 70, of Mechanicsburg, was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in a crash at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 23. Police said Nguyen was driving east on West Marble Street and did not stop at the sign at the intersection of West Marble and South York Street and hit a car driven by Marie Cunningham, 57, of Dillsburg, who had been driving north on South York Street.
- Police are investigating a scam involving a fake house for rent listing. On Aug 23, the victim contacted police to say they responded to an ad listing a house for rent on Edgewood Lane in Mechanicsburg. The person listed in the ad told the victim they were leaving for a missions trip and didn't want to leave the home empty. The victim filled out an application that included the name, date of birth and social security number. The victim was told to send the first month's rent of $1,020 and then a key to the house would be sent. At this point, the victim realized it was a scam and contacted police before sending any money. Police seek information.
- Police received a report at 10:20 a.m. on Aug. 20 that someone has been pulling up to the Community Aid bin in the first block of Pleasant View Drive and taking items from the bin. The been has been found hanging open and not secured. Community Aid representatives told police that the individual is not associated with the organization. Police seek information.
- A vehicle parked in the 300 block of East Portland Street on the south side of the street was hit, causing damage to the driver's side rear view mirror. The victim said they had parked their car on Aug. 15 and the damage was discovered Aug. 16 at 2:40 p.m. Police seek information.
- Chad Cornelius, 48, of Harrisburg was charged with indecent exposure, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after police were called to the intersection of East Main and South Filbert streets at 4:17 p.m. Aug. 14 for a report of a man exposing himself at the bus stop. Police said Cornelius was taken to the hospital due to his level of intoxication.
- A car was reported hit in a parking lot at 10:01 p.m. Aug. 11 while it was parked in the lot of a business in the 100 block of Legacy Drive. The vehicle had been hit by another vehicle that had been backing out of a parking space. Police seek information.
- A car parked along the south side of the 400 block of West Main Street was reported hit at 9:11 p.m. on Aug. 11 by a light-colored sedan or a small SUV. The side view mirror was damaged. police seek information.
- Brianna Neal, 31, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident in the 300 block of South High Street at 8:48 p.m. Aug. 8. Police said Neal got into an argument that turned physical, with Neal hitting and injuring the victim.
- Joaquin Berrun, 30, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident in the first block of West Main Street at 4:17 a.m. Aug. 8. Police said Berrun got into an argument that turned physical, with Berrun hitting and injuring the victim.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Kyle Otten, 28, of Newville, was taken by Life Lion to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital with known injuries after a crash at 1:04 a.m. Sept. 6. Police said he was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee west on Bloserville Road at a high rate of speed when he went off the road, sheering off a utility pole and causing an additional utility pole to come down across the roadway of the first one being hit. Otten continued to travel west and hit a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country minivan that was parked in a driveway. Otten's Jeep continued on, hitting a mailbox and rolling multiple times across the roadway before coming to rest in a cornfield. Otten was ejected from the car and was trapped underneath.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.