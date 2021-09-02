Sentinel police log for Sept. 2

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A man, whom police did not identify, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash at about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 1200 block of East Lisburn Road. Police said the man suffered an unknown medical event, which led to the vehicle leaving the road and striking a utility pole.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Timothy Bennett, 44, of Camp Hill, was charged Aug. 23 with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, in connection with an April 4 incident at Sheetz on Cedar Cliff Drive. Police received a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle, and it took multiple attempts to wake up Bennett. Police said his blood results later showed the presence of three drugs, and a search of the vehicle yielded marijuana, heroin, crystal meth, crack, hundreds of pills and drug paraphernalia. He remains in prison on $50,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.