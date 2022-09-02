Sentinel police log for Sept. 2

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Christopher N. Teague, 32, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident at a hotel on the Harrisburg Pike on Sept. 1. Police said Teague struck a person twice in the face with the palm of his hand, causing bodily injury. He was arrested and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a "spoof" call in which they received a report of a suicidal individual on Mountain View Terrace in Upper Frankford Township at 10:52 p.m. July 31, police reported Aug. 30. Police said the call was determined to have originated from outside the United States.
- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a one-vehicle crash in the first block of Cold Springs Road in Dickinson Township at 10:01 p.m. Aug. 13, police reported Aug. 30. Police said Jamie Atwood, 55, of Gardners, was operating a 1993 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy south on Cold Springs Road when he failed to maintain his lane of travel. The motorcycle crossed both lanes of travel, left the road and stopped in the grass. Atwood was flown to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for serious injuries. Police said he was not wearing safety equipment.
- A 2021 black and white dirt bike was stolen from a detached garage at a residence in the 100 block of West Springville Road in South Middleton Township sometime between 1 p.m. Aug. 7 and 1 p.m. Aug. 14, police reported Aug. 31.
- Police are investigating an identity theft incident in which someone used the Philadelphia Ambulance Service on June 5 and used biographical and billing information belonging to a Carlisle man. Police received the identity theft report on Aug. 16.
- Vadir Nasiem Boskie, 19, of Shippensburg, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 south in Middlesex Township at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 30. Police said troopers located multiple pre-packaged baggies of marijuana in the vehicle during the traffic stop. Boskie was taken into custody, arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A 20-year-old Shippensburg man who was a passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody, according to police, but court documents weren't yet available on his arrest.
- One person was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash on Opossum Lake Road at Mount Zion Road in Lower Frankford Township at 7:14 a.m. Aug. 29. Police said Crystal Ellis, 29, of Carlisle, was driving a 2007 Acura TSX east on Opossum Lake Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Mount Zion Road. Ellis lost control of her vehicle after the collision and struck a boulder and mailbox. The Silverado hit a street sign and a utility pole before coming to rest on top of a stop sign. Ellis was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. The driver of the Silverado, Nygel Jenkins, 25, of Shippensburg, suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. His passenger, Thomas Petro, 58, of Carlisle, was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center for possible injury.