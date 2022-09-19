Sentinel police log for Sept. 19

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Daud Aden, 16, of Mechanicsburg, is being charged as an adult with felony conspiracy to robbery and unlawful use of a computer, as well as misdemeanor conspiracy to theft and simple assault, in connection with an armed robbery on Sept. 16. Aden was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 cash bail. Police are still looking for a second person involved in the robbery that took place outside the Geneva Drive apartments and involved two people being struck in the face and one having their cellphone stolen. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were transported to Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 16. Police said Loretta Lopez, 61, of Tazewell, Tennessee, was driving a 2009 Nissan Frontier on I-81 north in the left lane when she fell asleep and crashed into the front driver's side of a tractor-trailer. The other driver wasn't injured, but she and a passenger were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries.
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on I-81 south in South Middleton Township at 1:01 a.m. Sept. 17. Police said Igor Vorobyev, 58, of Ambler, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2011 Volvo VNR truck in the right lane of I-81 south when he struck a disabled tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the road. Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, who was not injured, had placed three safety triangles behind the vehicle to notify drivers of it being disabled. Vorobyev suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.