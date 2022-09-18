Sentinel police log for Sept. 18

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- One tenant was injured and transported to the hospital after an apartment fire on Sept. 15 in the 100 block of A Street at 2:53 p.m. Police said the fire was found at the front of a first floor apartment, and an investigation determined it was accidental and caused by unattended cooking. Around 10 tenants were displaced by the fire, and the damage was estimated at $75,000.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Two people were robbed while they were seated in a vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the parking lot off the apartment complex on Geneva Drive. The two victims reported they were approached by two men, one of whom displayed a firearm and demanded money. Both of them were struck in the face, and one had their cellphone stolen. The men then fled on foot. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Three people were transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township at 3:18 p.m. Sept. 13. Police said Joyce Hershey, 60, of Carlisle, was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta in the left lane of I-81 south when she struck the back of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado's trailer due to suddenly slowing traffic. Hershey and two passengers, Melissa Bates, 42, of New Cumberland, and Karen Starner, 39, of Mechanicsburg, were transported to the hospital for possible injuries. The occupants of the Silverado were not injured.