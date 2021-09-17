Sentinel police log for Sept. 17

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- A brief standoff in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive ended peacefully. Police were called to the scene at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14 for a wanted person being present in an apartment. When police arrived, the suspect refused to come out. Cumberland County SRT and negotiators responded to the scene. The suspect later surrendered peacefully. One juvenile in the apartment was unharmed and police said the juvenile was not held as a hostage.
- Someone dug up a tree that had been recently planted as part of an Eagle Scout project at Beacon Hill Park and dragged it to the treeline. Parks personnel replanted the tree. Police seek information.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Autumn Rinker, 51, of Shippensburg, was charged with defiant trespass after she refused to leave a location in the 100 block of West King Street after being asked to do so several times on Sept. 14.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- The driver of a Honda CRV was injured in a crash at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 16 in the area of Cumberland Parkway and South Market Street when they pulled out of the parking lot of Sheetz before making sure it was safe to do so and was hit by a Toyota Camry. The names of the drivers were not released by police.
- Joseph Leskovics, 51, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property after an incident on Sept. 9 in the 1200 block of South Market Street. Police said he backed into a vehicle behind him at a traffic light then ran a red light as he drove away from the scene.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Benny Carver, 50, of Lemoyne, was charged with obstruction, false identification to a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana after police found him sleeping in his car in Memorial Park around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 7.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Brenda Fisher, 40, of Mechanicsburg suffered suspected minor injuries after a crash at 11:55 a.m. Aug. 5 on West Lisburn Road near its intersection with South Locust Point Road in Monroe Township. Police said Octavian Lockwood, 31, of Harrisburg, stopped his 2017 Nissan Frontier at the stop sign on South Locust Point Road but then pulled out to cross West Lisburn Road, hitting the 2004 Honda Odyssey that Fisher was driving. The impact pushed Fisher's vehicle into a 2010 Toyota Sienna driven by Sara Lopez, 71, of Mechanicsburg that had been waiting in the eastbound land of South Locust Point Road to make a left turn. Lockwood was not injured nor were passengers in Lopez's and Fisher's vehicles.
- Amyr Fox, 19, of Harrisburg, suffered suspected minor injuries when the car in which he was a passenger was involved in a crash at 2:57 a.m. Aug. 22 on Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township. Police said Kamere Day, 19, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra north in the right lane near mile marker 48.8 when he went off the road and hit a guardrail.
- Courtlin Green, 25, of Carlisle, was taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries in a crash at 10:12 p.m. Aug. 27 in Dickinson Township. Police said Green was driving a 2018 Volkswagen Beetle west on Pine Road, approaching the intersection with Barnitz Road when he went off the road while going around a left curve. He hit a stone sign and a tree before overturning and being ejected from the car through the sunroof.
- Herta Crull, 79, of Carlisle, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit with suspected minor injuries after a crash at 11:12 a.m. on Sept. 7. Police said a 17-year-old girl from Carlisle was driving a 2002 Ford F-150XLT east on West Trindle Road approaching the intersection of Hickory Road in South Middleton Township behind Crull who was driving a 2015 Lexus ES350. Crull slowed because a vehicle ahead of her was waiting to make a left turn, and the girl was unable to slow down, hitting Crull's vehicle in the rear.
- A white John Deere bicycle was reported stolen from a home in the 1400 block of Ritner Highway in Southampton Township at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 15.
- Michael Shima, 24, of Augusta, Georgia, suffered suspected minor injuries in a crash at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 14 on Interstate 81 in Penn Township. Police said Shima was driving a 2004 Scion xB north in the left lane when he fell asleep and went off the road toward the left shoulder, hitting the guide rail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.