Sentinel police log for Sept. 16

Sentinel police log for Sept. 16

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Brandy Smith, 43, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with felony retail theft after an incident at Giant on South Spring Garden Street at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Police said Asset Protection at the store reported that Smith had pushed a cart full of cleaning supplies, worth more than $100, out of the store without paying for them. Police said Smith was cooperative and was released at the scene.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Multiple tools were stolen from a trailer parked in a field behind a business plaza off Valley Street in South Middleton Township sometime between noon July 29 and 10 a.m. Aug. 28, police reported Sept. 15.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

