Sentinel police log for Sept. 16

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- An Upper Allen Township woman was injured a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:39 a.m. Thursday on English Drive. Police said a man was driving south on English Drive when an item shifted inside of his vehicle, causing him to turn his attention away from the road. The man's vehicle exited the road, striking a utility pole. Police said both the vehicle and the pole sustained "significant damage." A woman who was a passenger in the man's car reported injuries from the crash and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. Penn State Health Life Lion EMS and the Upper Allen Township Public Works Department assisted police on the scene.