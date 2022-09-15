Sentinel police log for Sept. 15

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Darrell Rogers, 35, of Carlisle, was charged with felony burglary and prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime and knowingly failing to relinquish firearm to sheriff after an incident on Limestone Road in South Middleton Township around 11 p.m. Sept. 1, police reported Sept. 13. Police did not release information regarding the case, but said he was taken into custody without incident. He remains in prison on $125,000 cash bail.
- Police reported Sept. 13 that they are investigating a case in the early morning hours of Aug. 28 in which someone drove a dirt bike through a front lawn on West Harmon Drive in Dickinson Township.
- A man reported that an object was thrown from a vehicle he was passing on Interstate 81 north in South Newton Township at 8:28 a.m. Sept. 12, which struck the passenger side of his vehicle, causing minor damage. Police are investigating.
- One person was transported via Life Lion to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Walnut Bottom Road in Shippensburg Township at 8:09 a.m. Sept. 8. Police said Shakira Watson, 34, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Venture east on Walnut Bottom Road when her vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting a tractor trailer driven by Linford Sensenig, 46, of Shippensburg. Watson was wearing a seat belt but suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. The other driver was not injured.