Sentinel police log for Sept. 15

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Forge Road and Westminster Drive in South Middleton Township around 11:02 p.m. Sept. 11. Police say a 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by Jayden T. Barrack, 24, of Hagerstown, Maryland, failed to stop at the intersection, striking a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kevin M. Ana, 19, of Baja, California. Police report both drivers were injured, with Ana transported to UPMC Carlisle.
- Dean A. Detweiler, 61, of Kunkletown, Pennsylvania, was injured after his 2014 Honda Civic was sideswiped by a tractor-trailer along Interstate 81 south on Sept. 11 at 2:19 a.m. Police say the two-vehicle crash happened near mile marker 47.9 in South Middleton Township. The other driver – Peter K. Ngaruiya, 56, of Dallas, Georgia – was not injured.
- Police have charged Felisha McDaniels, 47, of Gardners, with drug manufacturing after marijuana plants were reported growing on Pine School Road in South Middleton Township around 6 p.m. Sept. 11. Police seized the marijuana plants.
- Police charged Reina Rivera-Malava, 32, of Newville, with retail theft and shoplifting following an incident at the Wal-Mart in Shippensburg Township around 8:34 p.m. Sept. 12. Police say that Rivera-Malave went through the store and selected five items totaling $67.44. Officers report that Rivera-Malave then used the self-checkout but did not scan or pay for the five items.
- Police say an Apple iPhone 7 worth about $130 was found in the first block of Marsh Drive in South Middleton Township around 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Contact the police for more information.
- Police say a Volkswagen key fob with a blue plastic tag was found in the UPS parking lot on 1 Ames Drive, South Middleton Township, on Sept. 8. Troopers are investigating.
