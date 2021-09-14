Sentinel police log for Sept. 14

Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- A bicycle was reported stolen from the rear parking lot of Camp Hill High School at 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Police seek information.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- John Mower, 33, of Carlisle, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia was found in a room at a local hotel on Sept. 8.
