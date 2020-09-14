 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Sept. 14

Sentinel police log for Sept. 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)

  • Judson Parker Masland, 24, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 300 block of Melbourne Lane at about 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Police said Masland assaulted a person during a dispute, and he was arrested. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Sandbank Road in South Middleton Township at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 12. Police said Susan Clark , 69, of Mount Holly Springs, was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer west on Sandbank Road when her vehicle crossed over to oncoming traffic and drove off the side of the eastbound lane. The vehicle ran through two guidelines for utility poles and one mailbox before coming to rest on its side. Police said Clark suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. She was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
  • Someone broke into a shed through the front doors on Sandbank Road in Dickinson Township sometime before 12:39 p.m. Sept. 13.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police are investigating a scam in which an unknown man with an Indian-sounding accent called a 21-year-old Perry County man on Sept. 9 and stated that he was "Officer Kevin White" from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The caller provided the resident with his Social Security number and other personal information before saying his information was compromised and that he needed to purchase a $600 prepaid Visa card and provide the caller with the numbers on the card via telephone, with which the resident complied.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Sept. 9
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 9

Today's Sentinel police log includes a traffic stop in South Middleton that resulted in drug charges and a crash on I-81 due to the driver allegedly falling asleep at the wheel.

Sentinel police log for Sept. 11
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 11

Today's Sentinel police log includes charges from an August 2019 burglary and theft incident out of Newville, and an investigation into a theft at East Pennsboro Area High School.

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Sept. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes reports of two separate incidents of people fleeing from traffic stops, a serious motorcycle crash in Perry County and thefts from vehicles in Lower Allen Township.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News