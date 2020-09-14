Sentinel police log for Sept. 14

Upper Allen Township Police (717-975-2445)
- Judson Parker Masland, 24, of Upper Allen Township, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 300 block of Melbourne Lane at about 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Police said Masland assaulted a person during a dispute, and he was arrested. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Sandbank Road in South Middleton Township at 10:56 a.m. Sept. 12. Police said Susan Clark , 69, of Mount Holly Springs, was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer west on Sandbank Road when her vehicle crossed over to oncoming traffic and drove off the side of the eastbound lane. The vehicle ran through two guidelines for utility poles and one mailbox before coming to rest on its side. Police said Clark suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. She was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
- Someone broke into a shed through the front doors on Sandbank Road in Dickinson Township sometime before 12:39 p.m. Sept. 13.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a scam in which an unknown man with an Indian-sounding accent called a 21-year-old Perry County man on Sept. 9 and stated that he was "Officer Kevin White" from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The caller provided the resident with his Social Security number and other personal information before saying his information was compromised and that he needed to purchase a $600 prepaid Visa card and provide the caller with the numbers on the card via telephone, with which the resident complied.
